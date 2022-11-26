Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $231,294.36 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $137.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
