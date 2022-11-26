Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $231,294.36 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $137.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.