Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:WEED – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 4,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
