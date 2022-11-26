Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

