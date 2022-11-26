Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSFGet Rating) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

About Rubis

(Get Rating)

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.