Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

See Also

