Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.36

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.36 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 94.70 ($1.12). Saga shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 325,114 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 92 ($1.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.36. The company has a market cap of £140.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

Insider Transactions at Saga

Saga Company Profile

In other Saga news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($235,915.88). In other news, insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,950.40 ($11,765.87). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of Saga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($235,915.88).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

