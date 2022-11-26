Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

