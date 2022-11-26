Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.41

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and traded as high as $149.45. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $149.13, with a volume of 202 shares.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

