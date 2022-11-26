Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.19 ($0.18), with a volume of 1931264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.70 ($0.19).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.96 million and a P/E ratio of 116.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.30.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

