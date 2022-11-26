Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 91.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,443,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 690,076 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 648,336 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,756,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Company Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

