Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

