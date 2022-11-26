Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.59). Approximately 264,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 322,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.25 ($0.59).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.16.

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 19,716 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £10,252.32 ($12,122.88).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

