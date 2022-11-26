Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,102 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $181.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

