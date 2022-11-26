Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.56. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 636,940 shares.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The firm has a market cap of C$214.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

