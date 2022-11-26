Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $26.02. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 123,228 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

