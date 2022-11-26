Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.29

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and traded as high as $136.44. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $136.07, with a volume of 1,606 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

