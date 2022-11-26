Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Down 3.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 114,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 125,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$40.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.