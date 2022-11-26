Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $28,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

