Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

