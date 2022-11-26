Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

