Sigma Planning Corp Has $344,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

DraftKings Stock Performance

About DraftKings

DKNG stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.