Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

