Sigma Planning Corp Invests $285,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $407,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNOV opened at $36.53 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.