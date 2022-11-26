Sigma Planning Corp Invests $309,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,761 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

