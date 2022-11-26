Sigma Planning Corp Invests $345,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

