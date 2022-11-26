Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

