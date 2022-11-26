Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 944 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

