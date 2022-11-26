Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

OGN stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

