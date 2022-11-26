Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH opened at $319.42 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.