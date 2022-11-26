Sigma Planning Corp Sells 224 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $194.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average of $243.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

