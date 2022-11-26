Sigma Planning Corp Sells 56,789 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,789 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

