Sigma Planning Corp Sells 647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $161.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

