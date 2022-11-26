Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.58, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.