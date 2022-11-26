Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $6.12. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2476 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.