Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

