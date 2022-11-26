Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:SKX opened at $40.10 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

