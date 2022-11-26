Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 3.2%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 127,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
