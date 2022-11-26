Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $779.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($9.91). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 816 ($9.65), with a volume of 145,906 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 740 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.33%.

In related news, insider Ruth Leak acquired 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($23,650.23).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

