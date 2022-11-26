Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Shares Down 2.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 53,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 132,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.