Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

About Sotera Health

Shares of SHC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.