Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16,633.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 161.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 152,087 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $669,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

