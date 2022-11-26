Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 370.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

