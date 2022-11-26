S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $388.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.13 and its 200 day moving average is $341.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

