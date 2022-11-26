Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.08. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

