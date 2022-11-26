SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 885.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 195,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

