Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,919.71

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,919.71 ($34.52) and traded as high as GBX 3,312 ($39.16). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,311 ($39.15), with a volume of 218,280 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($41.21) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($43.16) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,492.50 ($41.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,860.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,951.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,919.71.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

