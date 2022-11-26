Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

