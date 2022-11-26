Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 27,600 shares trading hands.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.63.
