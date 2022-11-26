SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.32

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.32 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.59). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 102,273 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The firm has a market cap of £87.63 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

