Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) PT Lowered to CHF 41 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 41 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRAIF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stadler Rail Price Performance

OTC:SRAIF opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Stadler Rail has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Stadler Rail Company Profile

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

