Star Equity’s (STRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Star Equity Stock Down 2.4 %

Star Equity stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.